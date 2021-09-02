Arapahoe County Sheriff being investigated for altercation in GV

BY FREDA MIKLIN

Tyler Brown was elected Arapahoe County Sheriff in November 2018 and will be up for re-election in 2022.

On August 31, multiple news sources reported that Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown was being investigated for an altercation in which he was involved at Pindustry earlier this month.

Pindustry is a sprawling, two-level entertainment venue spanning over 54,000 square feet that opened two months ago at 7939 E. Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village. It has traditional as well as duck-pin bowling, original-type pinball games, billiards, ping-pong, darts, shuffleboard, foosball, and core-hole that can be played for $12/hour. They offer pizza, drinks, and live bands who play up close to patrons, along with an 8,500-square foot outdoor beer garden.

The Villager reached out to the City of Greenwood Village for a statement. City Manager John Jackson told us, “We are aware of an incident that involved Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown that occurred at Pindustry in the City of Greenwood Village. It is currently under investigation. Until all facts are investigated, no other information is available at this time.”

Late in the afternoon of August 31, Sheriff Brown released this statement, “I am currently aware of an investigation involving me, and I believe others which occurred at Pindustry. I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations against me. I have fully cooperated with police and look forward to commenting on the situation at a later date when appropriate.”

FOX31 reported that they were told by law enforcement sources that “a fight took place on August 21 at Pindustry involving Brown,” and that they reached out to the Sheriff, “over an accusation that he was seen on surveillance video putting his hands on the neck of another man.”

No official sources have released any details about the incident.

