Arapahoe County Commissioners Baker and Conti to speak at Cherry Creek Republican Women

Cherry Creek Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Glenmoor Country Club. Arapahoe County Commissioners Jeff Baker and Kathleen Conti will be the speakers. Both are candidates for reelection in 2020. District 3 Commission Jeff Baker represents the far eastern portion of Arapahoe County which includes portions of the cities of Aurora and Centennial, the Town of Foxfield, the towns of Bennett and Deer Trail and unincorporated eastern Arapahoe County. Kathleen Conti is serving her first term as Commissioner representing District 1 which includes the communities of Bow Mar, Cherry Hills Village, Columbine Valley, Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan, portions of Centennial and unincorporated north Arapahoe County. Reservations must be made by Sat. noon, Jan. 10 to June Robinson at 303-752-2013 or email June at junerobinson2018@com

cast.net.