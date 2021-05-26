Applications sought to fill vacant Ward II City Council seat in Aurora

The Aurora City Council is accepting applications to fill the upcoming vacant Ward II Council seat. Council Member Nicole Johnston is resigning from the seat June 14 after accepting a job in Colorado Springs, allowing her family to be closer together. Since the vacancy is occurring before the end of the elected term, City Council will appoint a new member to finish the term, which runs through late 2021.

Ward II comprises the northeast area of Aurora, including neighborhoods from Buckley Air Force Base to Denver International Airport, and from Star K Ranch to the Colorado Air and Space Port. A map of the ward can be found at

AuroraGov.org.

Citizens interested in the vacant seat can apply by downloading the application at AuroraGov.org/Ward2Application and submitting it to the City Clerk’s Office via email, fax or mail. Anyone with questions can email cityclerk@aurora

gov.org or call 303.739.7094. Applications must be submitted by May 20.

Once the application deadline has passed, City Council will review the candidates. There are several steps in the review process, and dates for these steps have been scheduled. The Council’s meetings and study sessions are conducted virtually and can be watched live or on-demand at AuroraTV.org.

June 7 (Study Session) – Update on vacancy/input

Mid-June – Tentative virtual reception; questions from residents

June 21 (Study Session) – Interview candidates

June 28 (Council meeting) – Formal vote

July 12 (Council meeting) – Swearing-in

The Aurora City Council is composed of a mayor and 10 council members. Of those 10 members, six are ward council members, representing one of the six wards that section the city. The remaining four council members are elected at large, like the mayor, to represent the entire city. The 10 members of Aurora’s city council are part-time elected officials, meaning they may all have jobs in addition to their responsibilities as council members. The mayor’s position is a full-time responsibility.