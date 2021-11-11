Announcing a new community foundation for South Metro Denver

Former Littleton Mayor Susan Thornton has announced that a new community foundation has been established for the south metro area. The mission of the South Metro Community Foundation, she said, is to enhance and improve the quality of life for all people living in the South Denver Metro area.

The Foundation will support programs and projects that enhance educational, civic, environmental, artistic, and other quality-of-life-promoting projects and activities within the South Denver Metro area. Other areas of focus may include improving intercultural relationships, housing and health equity, and transportation options for seniors and people with disabilities.

The role of the South Metro Community Foundation includes:

Initiating projects and programs to enhance the quality of life for all people in the area.

Accepting donor-directed funds.

Making grants to nonprofits that share the SMCF’s vision and mission.

Serving as a fiscal agent for smaller community organizations that do not have nonprofit status, but that support one or more of the Foundation’s programs or projects.

Thornton said that after months of careful study, the SMCF has decided that its first project will be to help raise funds for a Homeless Services Navigation Center for people experiencing homelessness, to be located in Englewood. The state-of-the-art Navigation Center will provide information about services to people who are unhoused, and will track their progress. The SMCF will also educate the community about homelessness, including its causes, its impact on children, families and the community, and possible solutions.

Founding Board members of the Foundation are:

Board Chair – Susan Thornton, former Littleton Mayor; Founding Chair of Immigrant Pathways Colorado and the Littleton Leadership Academy; former Denver Post columnist

Vice Chair – Bebe Kleinman, CEO/Executive Director, Doctors Care

Secretary/Treasurer – Paul Parish, Retired Managing Partner, Management Consulting, Grant Thornton LLP; past Board Chair, Break Bread; former President, Littleton Rotary Foundation.

Denise Barton – Senior Vice President, First Bank; former Vice President, Relationship Manager for JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Beth Best – Executive Director, Littleton Public Schools Foundation

Karen Blilie – former Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member, Greenwood Village; Chair, Centennial Corps Salvation Army

Sandra Blythe-Perry – Executive Director, Integrated Family Community Services

Mauricio Carbone – Outreach Pastor, Mission Hills Church

Dave Ferrill – Former regional affairs director in the Office of Mayor Hickenlooper, and a similar role in the Governor’s economic development office; public affairs, economic development and international development positions in the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce; Board of Trustees, YMCA of Metropolitan Denver

Linda Haley – Division Manager, Housing, Community Develop and Senior Resources, Arapahoe County

David Henninger – Board President, Caring for Colorado Health Foundation; former CEO/Executive Director of Bayaud Industries

Nelly Limon – Coordinator, Sheridan Rising Together for Equity

Linda Olson, Ph.D. – Mayor, City of Englewood; Executive Director, Pioneer Leadership Program at Denver University

Corey Reitz – Executive Director, South Metro Housing Options

Mike Sandgren – Mission Pastor, Wellspring Church; leader of Change The Trend

The South Metro Community Foundation is also establishing an Advisory Council to provide guidance to the foundation at intervals. Members include: