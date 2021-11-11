Alumnus’ donation supports entrepreneurship and innovation programming

Charles “Charlie” McNeil ’71 and his wife, Judy McNeil, of Denver, made a $5 million gift to Colorado School of Mines to support entrepreneurship and innovation programming.

The McNeils’ contribution will enable curriculum and programming across campus designed to instill entrepreneurial and business principles and foster innovative thinking through the newly named McNeil Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, led by director Dr. Werner Kuhr.

Judy and Charlie McNeil

In recognition of their lifetime of service and philanthropy to Mines, a newly constructed classroom facility will be named McNeil Hall. It is the first component to be completed in a planned entrepreneurship and innovation complex, and its classrooms will be where all Mines students take their initial engineering design course.

Charlie graduated from Mines with a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering and is a highly successful entrepreneur himself. With their strong Colorado roots, both Charlie and Judy are known for their philanthropic work and for generously supporting the causes that are important to them. The McNeils say they believe in entrepreneurship as a means to professional and personal success and want to ensure that every student at Colorado School of Mines has the opportunity to learn and grow through instruction and hands-on experiences with entrepreneurism.

Charlie says he has always adhered to his “PIE” principles: persistence, integrity and excellence. He identifies them as key components of his success and firmly believes that service and giving back are also key.

“Judy and I have been fortunate as a result of our commitment to the PIE principles and through the entrepreneurial spirit,” McNeil explained. “Mines continues to have the kind of students who have the wherewithal to become the next generation of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. We are so pleased to make this commitment.”

Colorado School of Mines and its unique brand of education produces distinct graduates known for their technical prowess, work ethic, and collaboration.

“It’s clear that entrepreneurs and innovators like Charlie McNeil will continue to be key to the future prosperity of our state and nation. We want our students to have entrepreneurial experiences at Mines and for them to acquire and practice the skills needed for success. That is why this topic is central to our MINES@150 Campaign,” said Paul C. Johnson, president of Colorado School of Mines. “We greatly appreciate Charlie and Judy’s visionary gift, which will impact every Mines student by providing them the tools to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. It is exciting to imagine how this gift might inspire and produce the Charlie McNeils of the future.”