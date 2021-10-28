Almost Comatose & Given 3 Weeks To Live…Until Clinical Nutrition Therapy!

This week, instead of an educational article, I thought you would enjoy a demonstration of the human body’s healing potential through Clinical Nutrition Testing and Therapy. We often remember our “Firsts” in life… And Richard was my first “almost” comatose case.

WHY “ALMOST” COMATOSE? Because when I first met Richard, he was lying flat on his bed, stiff as a corpse, with a fixed stare towards the ceiling. No response when spoken to, couldn’t talk, walk or even move, much less go to the bathroom on his own or feed himself.

After finding my website online, his son called me from California to request a house call. His father lived in a nearby town and had been discharged from the hospital, with liver and pancreatic cancer. The family was told, “medicine could do no more for him and he had only three weeks to live.”

WHAT THE BODY REQUIRES TO HEAL ITSELF: At that time in my practice, I had never helped someone so close to death’s door. But I knew the power of the human body when 1) given the substances it was designed to use to heal itself, which are air, water, whole foods, herbs, homeopathics and clinically-formulated, therapeutic, whole food vitamin and mineral supplements and 2) when you remove anything that interferes with its healing processes.

After completing my in-house clinical nutrition tests to identify what his body needed, I gave the family a list of raw, whole foods that were best for the liver and pancreas and instructed them to feed Richard by blending some and juicing others. Then, I returned to my clinic to gather the therapeutic supplements that would give his body the concentrated clinically-formulated nutrients he could never get from his diet.

AFTER STARTING CLINICAL NUTRITION THERAPY: Within one week, Richard was alert, talking and laughing with his family, feeding himself, going to the bathroom on his own, even playing games and watching cartoons with his grandchildren. Each week, I evaluated and monitored his progress and adjusted his clinical nutrition therapy as indicated.

RICHARD DID NOT DIE IN THREE WEEKS. He died in six weeks. However, his last five weeks were lived with dignity, an improved quality of life, with his mind and body functioning, and he was able to say good-bye to his family and friends.

I REMEMBER NANA: When I was younger, I watched my maternal grandmother dying in the hospital, immobile and unable to talk due to all the tubes she was hooked up to and I thought, “That is no way to die!” Though I said good bye to my Nana, I could not be sure she understood me, and she could not say good-bye to me, so, it warmed my heart to be able to help Richard and his family enjoy their last weeks’ together.

If ONLY WE HAD STARTED CLINICAL NUTRITION SOONER! Though sad at his passing, the family was in awe at what Clinical Nutrition Testing and Therapy was able to do for Richard, even in his eleventh hour, so to speak, and they all echoed these words to me… “If only we had known about Clinical Nutrition earlier, Richard could have lived so much longer!” I agreed.

NEVER TOO LATE TO START CLINICAL NUTRITION: Over the years I have had so many clients say, “I have this diagnose, so I know it’s too late for my body to heal in that area!”

Not treating the diagnose, but simply providing the nutrients their test results indicated their body needed, these same clients, even with improved and/or abated symptoms, still looked at me with surprised faces when their test results started scientifically proving that their body was actually capable of healing itself in those areas.

NUTRITION FACT #14 – AS LONG AS THERE IS BREATH IN YOU, YOUR BODY HAS THE POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE ITS CURRENT STATE OF HEALTH!

And remember what I wrote in… “Why I Write Articles For You!” (The Villager 5/20/21, P16), when anyone says…

“There is No Cure. This may simply mean “Drugs and Surgery” Will Not Cure It!

Please call me for help with your health concerns, no matter how hopeless it may seem!

Dr. Donna Smith holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition, is a Doctor of Naturopathy (N.D.), a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist (C.C.N.), a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (C.D.N.), a Canadian-Chartered Herbalist (C.H.) and owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.