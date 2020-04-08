All eyes are on Telluride for answers

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

After hearing national news reports about testing all 8,000 residents of San Miguel County, Coloradans are focused on the work being done there to get answers about the spread of COVID-19.

It has been well publicized that the key to success in combatting the Coronavirus pandemic in South Korea, which is back in operation after apparently getting control of the spread of COVID-19, was widespread testing of its residents throughout the country.

A married couple who are part-time residents of Telluride and executives of United Biomedical, which has operations in New York, China, and Taiwan, got the company to donate tests for every resident of the county to determine how it could affect the efforts to control the spread of the disease. The test that is being used is a blood test that determines not only the presence of the virus, but also antibodies to it.

According to an article in the Atlantic, Mei Hei Hu, who with her husband Lou Reese, are responsible for this gift to their Colorado community, said that “United Biomedical started working on an antibody test back in January, as the outbreak got serious in China. The company had developed a very similar test for SARS in 2004. Its scientists could apply that expertise to COVID-19, but they needed blood samples from COVID-19 patients to confirm that the test indeed detects antibodies against the virus causing the disease.”

Testing of all residents has begun. The world awaits the results, hoping for answers.

