Alcohol To Go Bill unanimously passes State House, first Senate Committee

House Bill 21-1027, which would legalize alcohol to go and for delivery from restaurants until 2026, sailed through the Colorado State House and the Senate Finance Committee without a single “no” vote. This legislation is critical to the recovery of restaurants, 93% of which have relied on alcohol to go to supplement lost revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alcohol to go is win-win for the people of Colorado, who overwhelmingly approve of it, and for restaurants, who desperately need it as they work to recover following the pandemic-driven disruptions to business,” said Sonia Riggs, President and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association. “Passing this measure is a political no-brainer. Being able to sell alcohol beverages for takeout and delivery has been a lifeline for the Colorado restaurant industry, which lost $3 billion in revenue in 2020 alone. Allowing alcohol to go can play a big role in alleviating the gravest economic crisis the restaurant industry has faced in living memory.”

“HB 21-1027 will help get our restaurants back on their feet while giving more choice and convenience to consumers,” said State Senator Kevin Priola, the Republican prime sponsor.

“Colorado restaurants and taverns have been hit harder by COVID than just about any other small business in our state,” said State Senator Jeff Bridges, Democratic prime sponsor of the bill.”

As of May 13, there has not been a single “no” vote; there are no organizations opposing this legislation, per the Secretary of State’s website; and, in the most recent and final public hearing on May 12, there was no public testimony against the bill. House Bill 21-1027 will be heard next in the Senate Appropriations Committee, before a full reading on the Colorado State Senate floor.