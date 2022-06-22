ADHD – Causes & Healthy Solutions That Work!

[For ADHD or Any Mental or Emotional Health Concern!]

“As a child, I was given a drug to control my behavior. I remember looking out my classroom window at all the children joyfully playing at recess. I wholeheartedly wanted to join them, but I just could not get my mind and body to work together, so I could get up from my chair. It took some time before I could move.” Listening to just one of the many experiences my client had, as a child and as an adult with ADHD, was heart-wrenching enough.

Even more so because through Clinical Nutrition Testing and Therapy we have successfully addressed the many causes in both adults and children, and often, within months.

Remember the article I wrote in The Villager, “Mommy, I Got My Happy Back!” (04/08/2021, Pg.8). Nine-year-old MaryAnn’s 22 symptoms were gone in four months, with 17 of them improving in just 30 days.

Though we know the cause and healthy solutions for mental and emotional issues, so many still suffer due to a lack of this knowledge. So today I will share “some” of the many causes with you, and when you understand the causes, you will clearly understand the solutions.

First, it is important to know that ADHD, like any mental or emotional health challenge, rarely has just one cause. Often there are multiple causes and the more causes a person has, the more severe the behavior and mental challenges.

As an adult or the parent of a child with ADHD, or any other mental or emotional health challenge, you have probably done a lot of research on the subject, and even seen a lot of professionals, however, doesn’t your gut tell you that something is still missing? Well, your gut is absolutely correct!

So, below, I have listed just some of the causes I have identified through a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of the Laboratory Reports from testing the biochemistry of both children and adults, specifically, blood, hair, saliva hormones and genetic testing. (Remember that a Clinical Nutrition Analysis or interpretation of Lab Reports is different from a medical interpretation; to understand the difference visit our website.)

CAUSES include:

1) a variety of biochemical imbalances, 2) toxic metals embed in the brain and other tissues; toxic metals are neurotoxic, which increase emotional responses and produce symptoms associated with ADHD,

3) fast oxidation; a fast oxidizer burns or metabolizes a lot of calories even when resting and are predisposed to hyperactive behavior when their diets do not match their metabolic type,

4) deficiencies in vitamins and minerals required for carbohydrate tolerance, as well as healthy brain function; for example, there are specific minerals that when lacking will cause the symptoms of hyperactivity; however, when these minerals are sufficient, they have a calming and relaxing effect on the brain and central nervous system (CNS),

5) environmental and food allergies can cause any symptom, including behavioral and emotional symptoms, 6) stimulants, such as caffeine-containing beverages, chocolate, etc.,

7) other dietary factors, such as lack of protein or consuming refined sugar and/or artificial sweeteners (which are also stimulants) cause blood sugar imbalances, one of which I call the Dr. Jekyll-Mr./Ms. Hyde behavior – sane and happy one minute, a terror the next,

8) yeast overgrowth (Candida Albicans) produces neurotoxins that can affect behavior, learning, concentration, mental fog, memory, and other mental, emotional and physical health challenges and

9) taking vitamin and mineral supplements without testing first to see if they are needed; for example, B-Complex Vitamins increase oxidation rate, which is great for slow oxidizers, but for fast oxidizers, it can cause hyperactivity symptoms.

Are you as exhausted in reading this list, as I am in writing just “some” of the causes of ADHD and other mental/emotional health challenges (LOL)? Do you see what I meant by understanding the causes is understanding the solutions?

Yes, ADHD, just like any other mental, emotional and physical health challenge, unless solely injury- or heredity-related, is caused by nutrient deficiencies/excesses, toxicity (like heavy metals) and biochemical imbalances that adversely affect organ and gland function, which in this case, is brain function.

Dr. Smith is the owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas, with clients residing in 37 U.S. states and seven international countries. Since opening her business, she has continued to hold a successful track record of over 90% in helping her clients improve their health, and she can help you, too, no matter where you live.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.