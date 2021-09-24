Addressing a National Crisis

According to research out-lined by a cadre of social scientists, there are ten critical issues children are facing. Influencers and policy makers should make these issues a national priority.



Single Parent House-holds: Since the 50’s the number of single-parent homes has consistently increased to an alarming rate. A Pew Research Report outlines that for the first time in American history, most children live in single-parent households. This has economic implications as single-parent households are under-resourced which of-ten has deleterious effects on mental and physical health, educational attainment, and involvement in higher rates of risky behaviors for adults and children.



Drugs and Alcohol Abuse: Opioids, meth, marijuana, and binge drinking is at epidemic levels for adolescents. Young people are checking out and getting high. This is damaging to the growth and development of the teen brain and will affect the quality of life and future health and success of these children.



Kids Growing Up Too Fast: Access to the internet and to the sexually saturated culture is stealing the innocence of the youngest among us. Unless parents are hyper-vigilant, it is hard to keep this material at bay.



Violence and Bullying in Schools: In many instances, especially in low income, urban set-tings, schools can be a war zone. There is mean-spirited behavior, gossip, bullying, and even serious violence. There are school shootings, stabbings, fighting and suicides.



Materialism and Entitlement: We live in data a society that values material possessions and consumerism. We go into debt to get the things that we want. Research indicates that the average credit card debt for most Americans is at least $10,000 The value of get it now, pay later, is being passed down to children.



Childhood Obesity: According to CDC, 20% of children are obese. This can result in low self-esteem, depression, and other health concerns.

Educational Disparities: The rich are getting richer and the poor, poorer. Without a proper education and life script, children living in poverty or in under-resourced communities will be unable to compete in the job market.



Shifting Economy: Loss of manufacturing jobs and automation with technology is shifting the workforce into the service

industry. Service jobs are being outsourced. If service jobs are in the United States, they usually command a lower wage.

Poverty: Poverty is a social determinant of health. Hunger, homelessness, violence, crime, substance abuse, academic failure is all related to poverty.

Civic Disunity and Erosion of National Pride: Not saying the pledge in schools and kneeling during the Anthem are symptoms of a much larger problem.



The Center for Relationship Education (CRE) is poised to build a national collaborative effort to address these issues. Money is available through the ColoradoWorks and other national welfare programs. Three out of the 4 welfare goals are met by CRE initiatives:



reducing the dependency of needy parents by promoting job preparation, work, and marriage preventing out-of-wedlock pregnancies

encouraging the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.



Let’s work together to help children thrive and flourish by addressing this national crisis.



