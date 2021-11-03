A focus on people

SUBMITTED BY ASCENT LIVING COMMUNITIES

Ascent Living Communities is a Colorado-based senior living owner and operator. Our focus is on our residents—their comfort, wellbeing, and desire for independence and a full life. Our associates are the best in the business. Our senior living communities transform high hospitality into warm, inviting places to call home. Our founders’ 40 years of combined professional backgrounds serve as a strong foundation from which to build on and improve every day.

Elevating Senior Living-Carillon at Belleview Station is Denver’s newest luxury senior living community, distinctly located in DTC, near Cherry Hills and Greenwood Village. This expansive community boasts luxurious, stimulating and maintenance-free living with lots of fun added in! Even more, the Carillon offers its residents the flexibility to receive any assisted living services they may require in the comfort of their own personally selected apartment without the hassle of needing to move. Independence, purpose, belonging and peace of mind are just a few of the characteristics you will find the associates foster at the Carillon.

As we get older, we may need a little help from time to time. This does not mean we are no longer vibrant, active seniors. Right? Carillon knows this and creates a myriad of activities including lectures, yoga, painting classes to cultural social outings– these are just a few fun, unique activities you will enjoy with us. Prefer the outdoors? The Carillon is adjacent to walking paths, boutique shops, and locally owned cafés. Every day is unique and the choices are always plentiful.

Let’s talk food, for all you foodies out there! The culinary experience is always a savory topic at Carillon, and one that the residents look forward to every day. Their seasoned culinary team has a flair for combining deliciousness, unmatched depths-of-flavor, variety and healthy choices from locally sourced ingredients. Carillon even has its own herb garden for that added freshness we all love. Residents enjoy an exceptional dining experience in an elegant dining room, which features an exhibition kitchen where one can enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail and watch their favorite chefs work their magic. Also available to residents is a more casual fare in the Carillon’s charming bistro with its full-service bar. And, you won’t want to miss their daily “happy hour” either!

See why so many seniors are now calling Carillon at Belleview Station home. Give the Carillon a call today to schedule your personalized tour of this lovely community.