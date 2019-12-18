27,000-square foot indoor horse-riding arena being built along Belleview in GV

Frame for 27,000-square foot riding arena under construction on Belleview Avenue east of University in Greenwood Village. Photo by Freda Miklin

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

For the past few months, passersby of the property at 3200 E. Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village have noticed the initial construction of an unusually large structure. It is a full-sized indoor horse-riding arena and stable being built for the private use of the property owner. According to city officials, it will be 27,000 square feet large and 27 feet tall.

According to Arapahoe County property records, the property is 4.91 acres in size and owned by 3300 E Belleview LLC, whose registered agent is Stephanie Richards. The Greenwood Village building permit for the property indicates that the “new home with attached horse facility” being constructed is the Richards Residence. City officials told The Villager that the only structure being built in addition to the horse-riding arena is a small living quarters for a horse caretaker, which is permitted for a riding stable.The property, previously vacant, is in the 2.5-acre residential zone district of Greenwood Village, which allows riding stables as a principal permitted use by right. City officials told The Villager that the planned facility meets applicable height and setback requirements, hence no variance from the city’s zoning code was needed before a building permit could be issued.

It is not known what landscaping, if any, is planned, to screen the huge structure from Belleview Avenue, a heavily traveled street in that location. This property, due to its size, was made exempt from the recently approved requirements by GV that most residential lots must have certain minimal landscaping. It is included in the category of residential lots described by the city attorney as being where “one needn’t complete any landscaping if one doesn’t wish to.”

Fmiklin.villager@gmail.com