26 new Americans

Citizenship awarded to immigrants from 20 different countries at local elementary school ceremony

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENT REPORTER

On May 9, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) held a ceremony at Belleview Elementary School in the Cherry Creek School District during which 26 people took the oath to become American citizens. The 26 individuals who became naturalized U.S. citizens originated from 20 countries: Bulgaria, Burma, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, France, Honduras, Iraq, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Philippines, Somalia, South Africa, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Anatoly and Iryna are a married couple from Ukraine who have waited 20 years to become citizens. They told The Villager they are very happy that this day has finally come. With them is Victoria Martysh, MA, ESL and Citizenship Instructor at Arapahoe Community College, who hails from Kyiv, Ukraine. She came to support them and translate as necessary. Photo by Freda Miklin Twenty-six new Americans all took the oath of citizenship together. Christopher Woodhead, vice-president of a nuclear decommissioning company, met and married his wife Anna in 2010 in his native England. Anna hails from Montana, so their two children, aged 8 and 5, born in England, hold dual citizenship in the U.S. and in Britain. In 2017, the Woodheads relocated to Golden, between his new work location in Westminster and hers as a project manager at Merrick in Greenwood Village. Woodhead told The Villager that he started the process to become a U.S. citizen in November 2020 but it was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. Arapahoe County Assessor P.K. Kaiser, an immigrant from Pakistan, and 18th Judicial District Court Judge Don J. Toussaint, whose family immigrated from Haiti, addressed the new U.S. citizens. Fikre Abebe emigrated from Ethiopia almost six years ago after winning a visa through the lottery system. She lives in Aurora and works in food service at DIA. She hopes to apply to bring her four children, aged 18 to 24, to join her in the U.S., but she is happy and grateful for her chance to become a U.S. citizen, regardless of whether her children are also able to emigrate. Luda Bazanova told The Villager that she was “nervous, but happy” to finally be getting her U.S. citizenship. She came to Colorado from Latvia seven years ago to help her daughter, who lives in Highlands Ranch with her family, including two children. She said it took about six months to complete the process. This is a note of congratulations that Victoria Martysh gave to her citizenship class students Anatoly and Iryna to commemorate their becoming U.S. citizens.

USCIS holds citizenship ceremonies at venues like schools, “to highlight the importance of U.S. citizenship and increase public awareness of the U.S. citizenship process.” All the fourth and fifth graders at Belleview attended the complete ceremony and even sang songs for the new Americans, welcoming them to our country. The school Boy Scout Troop presented the colors. After the ceremony, the fifth grade led everyone in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

In fiscal year 2021, USCIS naturalized approximately 808,000 people. For anyone wishing to become a U.S. citizen, USCIS has a YouTube video that explains how to file an application online to begin the process. The link for it is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=sl5HbkUAVh4. Most of the new citizens we spoke to at the ceremony said it took less than a year to complete the process, however it was longer for some.

We spoke to new citizen Haitham from Iraq. He asked us not to use his last name or his picture. Haitham worked for the U.S. Army as a translator in Iraq for eight years, during which he was the victim of three separate car bombings. It took him five years to get approved to come to this country from his native Baghdad. Haitham recently completed a two-month internship at the state capitol, where he used his technical video production skills to help the general assembly. Although grateful to be a U.S. citizen and happily waving his small American flag, Haitham told The Villager that there are still many people like him who helped the United States during its war with Iraq that have not been able to come to this country. He wanted us to know that he feels very strongly that, “It’s just not fair.”

In his address to the new American citizens, Arapahoe County Assessor P.K. Kaiser told them that when he became a U.S. citizen in 2004, “It was the happiest moment in my life.” He decided he wanted to contribute to this country so, he said, he got an MBA in finance and a masters in accounting. When Kaiser told the new citizens, “America believes in immigrants,” he choked up with emotion. He went on to tell them that, “Citizenship comes with liberties and responsibilities. Enjoy your liberties and fulfill your responsibilities. Be sure to register and vote.”

As the ceremony ended, Eva Rupp, USCIS Denver Field Office Director, shared a similar message with the new citizens, telling them, “We don’t care how you vote, but you are now citizens in a representative democracy and every vote counts. Make sure your voice is heard.”

