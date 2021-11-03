2022 Volkswagen Tiguan has high technology

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

Volkswagen is one of the largest worldwide car manufacturers with precision German engineering all starting back in the 1940s with the “Beatle Bug,” known as the “People’s Car. The rear air-cooled engine and four-speed stick transmission swept the continent and has been very popular in the United States. I have owned several of the early and later models.

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is a far cry from the early day “bugs” and is very sophisticated in technology and safety features, almost to a fault with many dials, buttons, and the “Climatronic” touch dual-zone heat control that has color slides to adjust the temperature with a finger-tip swipe.

Loaded with safety features and options, the Tiguan comes complete with a suggested manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $34,990. This is a good value with so many features and an SUV configuration.

The vehicle is international being assembled in Mexico with a Mexican engine and transmission made in Japan. The warranty is four-years/and or 50,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

The center console controls many features and a center button offers drive a selection of drive modes of eco, normal, sports and comfort. I like to drive in the sport mode for top performance and this Tiguan does perform. The 2.0L turbo charged 4-cylinder engine linked to an eight-speed“Tiptronic” transmission providing rapid acceleration and 24 mpg overall fuel economy.

Many of the safety controls are located in the steering wheel column and provide a wide menu of cruise control and safety features that includes the lane keeping system. Other features include forward collision warnings and automatic emergency braking.

Many cold weather features include heated outside mirrors and leatherette heated front seats that feel so good on a chilly morning.

The Tiguan has a tilt, power-sliding panoramic sunroof.

Good value, all-around powerful performance, and versatile transmission makes this a good Colorado vehicle for all-seasons.