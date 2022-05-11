Save the Date! The Office of the District Attorney – 18th Judicial District will hold the 2022 Senior Law & Safety Summit on May 21 at the Charles Schwab Conference Center in Lone Tree, CO. The summit will go from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will have access to legal, fraud prevention, crime prevention, and safety information. The event is geared towards our senior population, their families, caregivers, and support providers. There will be 12 different workshops-speakers on issues that most senior citizens will face or should consider, including: estate planning, POA’s, advanced directives, renewing contracts, probate, ID theft, elder financial exploitation, online scam trends, investment fraud, companionship scams, home & community safety, fall prevention, understanding dementia, and much more.

Speakers will be representing entities such as: The Office of the District Attorney – 18th Judicial District, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Attorney General’s Office, Better Business Bureau, Securities & Exchange Commission, Western Union, local law enforcement agencies, elder law and estate planning firms, and more.

In addition, the event will feature informational booths from service providers, state & local agencies, Ask-A-Lawyer program where attendees may have a free 15-minute consultation with an elder law attorney, and information around Medicare.

Each attendee with receive the current Colorado Bar Association’s Senior Law Handbook, a 500-plus page resource manual with chapters on 34 legal issues concerning seniors. A light continental breakfast and a box lunch will be served.

Registration is required! Space is limited. Register online at www.da18.org/slss2022.

Contact Jamie Sorrells for questions or to learn more: jsorrells@da18.state.co.us