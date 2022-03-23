2022 Mazda CX-5 is a cold weather favorite

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

Mazda is making strong inroads into the American auto world with some outstanding vehicles made with quality craftsmanship in Hiroshima, Japan.

The recent test car was a Mazda CX-5 turbo signature AWD with a suggested manufacture’s price of $38,650. This model is complete with many of the latest safety and technological features and achieved a perfect overall five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Mazda is completely manufactured with 100 percent parts from Japan. The quality and craftsmanship is excellent, and the car is sleek, powerful, and loaded with the latest high-tech and luxury package.

Best feature is the impressive drive with easy handing and turbo acceleration. Fuel economy averaged 24 miles in highway and city driving. The 2.5L /four-cylinder engine with the turbo boost, reaches 227 horsepower. The versatile Skyactiv/drive offers an off road and sport mode feature. Nice in recent snowstorms were the heated de-ice windshield wipers, heated outside mirrors, heated front and rear seats and steering wheel. The interior is plush with Nappe-trimmed seats and 10-speaker Bose sound system, sunroof, and power front seats.

Mazda has engineered the latest safety features with full warning systems along with rear traffic alert and windshield traffic speed warnings.

Riding on 19-inch all weather tires, with bright alloy wheels, the car is well balanced with all-around independent suspension and front and rear stabilization bars along with front ventilated brakes and rear solid disk brakes.

The vehicle warranty is 60 months, or 50,000 miles for the powertrain and 35 months and 36,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty.

The attractive price of the CX-5 includes a lengthy list of safety, navigation, technical, and safety features included as standard features included in the package.

The price is right for this attractive all-wheel drive model, the winter weather and safety features make it a wise vehicle for Colorado driving.