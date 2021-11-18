2022 Infiniti QX55 has it all

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 can be described with elegance with slick wood paneling, interior leather two-tone seats, and stylish SUV design. This is Nissan’s flagship luxury brand and the test model price begins at $57,050 with an additional $695 for the luxury “Slate Gray” paint.

The sloping optical hood is a pleasure to see with the speed and traffic warnings posted on the windshield. The 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine produces 268 horsepower and can move the GX55 to 60 mph. in 6.4 seconds. Along with the speed the engine has a unique growl when pushed to perform. Along with peppy performance, the vehicle averages 25 mpg fuel mileage. There are standard and sport drive modes, but the standard drive range works well for all driving situations.

The steering is precise and the “Pro-PILOT” system offers steering assist, intelligent cruise control, and lane recognition. The car has many safety and luxury features from heated seats to steering wheel.

Safety features abound with predictive forward collision warnings, pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning and blind spot intervention and lane departure prevention. In many ways the GX55 can almost drive itself.

Infiniti describes the QX55 as a “coupe SUV” smaller, and petite.

This is an all-wheel vehicle that can be appreciated by good drivers who like the performance of a sports vehicle in a SUV styling.

Everything about the Infinite brand speaks to quality and has final assembly in Aguasi (ABV.), Mexico with skilled craftsmen.

The sound flows from a Bose 16 speaker system, the seats are heated, cooled and comfortable. The steering is precise and the turbo engine eager to respond to road demands for an excellent drive.

The is a luxury SUV in quality and price.