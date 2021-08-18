2021 Volkswagen Arteon has luxury and performance

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon has “King’s Red” metallic paint and German engineering precision in performance and design. This is an all-drive VW with premium leather surface seats, with Harman/Kardon digital 8-speaker system with sub/woofer. The leather extends to the wrapped and heated steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The transmission is made in Japan and works extremely well with the VW “Tiptronic 4Motions system. A choice of eight-gears can be made with the S /mode in place and the powerful 2.0L turbo charged 4-cylinder engine providing spirited performance. The turbo engine can kick in at low speeds and gives the Arteon a swift boost of power away from the stoplight or high-speed freeway driving.

The all/wheel drive is essential for Colorado weather and is assisted by “poor weather” fog lights for inclement road conditions. The bad weather package includes heated outside mirrors and heated windshield washer nozzles. These features assist in melting snow and ice for better visibility in winter drives. The all-wheel drive is supported by 20” alloy wheels and all-season tires.

The car turns heads and receives praise from walk-by pedestrians.

The four-door design and spacious trunk provides for easy entry and fold down 60/40 rear seats for additional trunk space.

German design and dashboard controls take a little time to comprehend. The temperature controls are done by touch control sliding color bands to set heat and cooling ranges. The rear seats have their own controls with heated seats.

While so new there are no safety ratings yet, but the car is loaded with VW’s latest safety features that includes automatic post-collision braking system. The radar cruise control works extremely well with steering wheel controls. This system adjusts to highway traffic speed automatically saving constant braking and the car floes with the traffic automatically.

The strongest feature of the Arteon is the turbo performance, crisp steering, and driving stability. This is beyond the average passenger car in speed, mobility and safety. Fully loaded with safety and special optional features the Arteon suggested retail price is $48,585. Fuel economy averages 24 mpg. and the warranty is 4-years/or 70,000 miles.

Final assembly is in Emden, Germany, engine made in Hungary, and transmission as stated in Japan. VW is one of the largest, if not the largest vehicle manufacturer in the world of quality automobiles.

Made famous by the “Beetle” that many Americans loved for decades.