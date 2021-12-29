2021 Lexus RC-F Fuji Speedway Edition is collector’s dream

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

It would be my Christmas wish to keep this test car driven over the past week. I know it belongs in my garage to cherish for years to come. It is the awesome Lexus RC-F Fuji coupe.

Let’s start with the sticker price of $97,100 and with a few upgrades like triple beam LED headlamps and an upgraded navigation and sound system of Mark/Levinson 17 speaker sound system, and dynamic voice commands the final price $102,810. The car almost drives itself’ what a motoring experience in this Lexus masterpiece, pricy but excellent.

The RC-F has a sport car frame and bold appearance with a rear trunk wing and duel titanium mufflers. That’s just the beginning because under the fiber glass hood rests a 5.0L/ 472 horsepower V-8 engine linked to an 8-speed sport direct-shift transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. The speedometer indicates a top speed of 200 miles per hour and I have no doubt that this car can easily reach that speed, which is a good reason to have the aerodynamic wing on the rear of the “Sonic Chrome” painted masterpiece.

What a joy to drive with wishbone suspension with a slip differential, and precision steering. The RC-F just purred down E-470 at legal speed limits at a meager 2000 RPMs. The engine was fugal on fuel, averaging 24 highway mileage and overall 19 mpg. respectable for a massive V-8 engine that has a powerful purr that turns into a growl when pushed slightly to perform.

High performance means efficient brakes and this vehicle sports Brembo carbon red ceramic brakes with six-piston high friction pads. The RC-F rides on premium Michelin Pilot sport 4S tires on 19” ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels.

The 2021 model is loaded with safety features that includes high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, Smart Stop Technology, and eight-airbags. The seat belts grip the driver in what is described as “Force limited pretensioners.”

The cabin is luxurious with “Circuit Red Altcantara” trimmed F- trimmed sport seats with 10-way power for driver and passenger. Lexus craftsmen assembled this beauty RC-F Fuki in Tahara. Aichi, Japan.

The vehicle was a pure delight to test drive and would be a treasure in a sport’s car enthusiast’s garage as a prize possession.