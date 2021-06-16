2021 Lexus LX570 is advanced SUV luxury

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

The 2021 LX570 advanced luxury SUV is the epitome of the Lexis creed of “Experience Amazing.” This is the top of the line for the successful line of amazing vehicles.

Sticker shock does appear with the final delivery price of $106,755, loaded with options that include a “Sports Package” at $6,110, a Mark Levinson 19-speaker surround sound system at $2,350 and a dual screen DVD rear seat entertainment system at $2,005. Prices start much lower, but the optional accessories add up fast with additional quality, style, and performance features. The eight passenger all-wheel drive “Atomic Silver” paint SUV comes with leather seating on two rows and two additional power fold down trunk seats.

The 5. 7L-V8 engine generates 383 hp. connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. The all wheel drive is continuous riding on large 20” alloy wheels. The adaptive variable suspension system has variable height control. Mode selection is controlled by a dial and the sport’s mode was the favorite allowing the powerful VB engine to perform well. This is a large, powerful SUV with the potential to pull a trailer with sway controls. The vehicle comes with an integrated tow- hitch and roof-rails. Cameras at all angles were appreciated and especially the dynamic warning sounds and warning guidelines displayed on the 12.3 color monitor. The guidelines showing distance between parked cars and objects was especially appropriate for the larger framed vehicle.

The Lexus Safety System hosts all of the modern-day features including the all-speed advanced radar cruise control that worked efficiently on the now crowded freeways. Americans are back on the highways in full force and high speeds. Safety features are more important now than ever. Motorists seem to be in a sudden rush. The cabin is luxurious with brown leather seats and wood interior trim. A special feature, not found in any other vehicles yet, is the “cool box” refrigerator under the center console. Nice to place leftover lunch containers and beverages.

Fuel consumption is challenging with rising gasoline prices and the larger engine pegs road mileage at 16 mpg. Luxury, safety, and performance comes at a price, but being able to accommodate eight passengers in total comfort is appealing for prospective owners.

This is an advanced, well-designed and equipped SUV for all occasions. You can truly, “Experience Amazing.”