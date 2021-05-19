2021 Lexus LS 500 has luxury and high performance

BY H. THROTTLE AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

So, you want a large stylish, comfortable, family sedan that has power, class, and comfort. Lexus has the LS-500 all-wheel drive waiting for you in show rooms.

This is a sleek, lengthy, “Matador Red Mica” painted model at the top of the line by Lexus. Final assembly in Tahara, Aichi, Japan by those quality minded engineers and craftsmen.

You pay for what you get and if you want a 23 Mark Levinson speaker system it comes in this LS-500. How about F-sport leather bucket 26 way-power seats with enhanced bolsters and embroidered headrests. Luxury abounds with spacious rear seat leg room with power rear sunshade screen. A clear glass power moon roof is overhead for mountain views.

The week’s test drive greatest treat was the comfortable ride by the excellent suspension system and plush seats. Next, the muscle power when needed from the twin-turbo 3.5L/ V8 engine producing 418 horsepower with a ten-speed direct-shift transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. Hit the gas pedal and the twin-turbo power goes to work and the car becomes the F-sports adaptation with F-sport features that include 20” alloy dark vapor.

With the 3.5L engine comes amazingly good fuel mileage of 27 mpg highway mileage. With the speed potential, auto engineers designed six-piston front and four piston rear brake calipers.

Safety comes first with Lexus and the car is loaded with every known safety feature from the excellent radar cruise control. A vastly improved system maintains the distance behind cars, they slow down, you slow down, they speed up, you speed up. Set the radar cruise at the speed limits and relax in the bucket seats. The new model cars have so many safety features that protect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. The alerts for rear cross traffic and pedestrian alerts are so vital at today’s busy grocery store and malls with packed parking lots.

The LS 500 suggested manufacturer’s price is $83,850 with some attractive extra options like a solid clear glass sunroof. But, overall the car comes loaded with standard features and abundant safety systems.

The soft seats, spacious leg room, a powerful engine hidden in a luxury sedan is unique and gives the driver the best of all worlds.