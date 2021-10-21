2021 Honda Ridgeline sport truck rocks

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

I don’t like to describe rugged trucks as “pretty”, but this 2021 Honda Ridgeline all-wheel drive sport model is, let’s say “attractive.” The golden tire rims add to the “radiant red” exterior paint and black interior on the crew cab interior.

Scoring a five-star overall safety rating out of five stars is a crowning achievement for the final craftsmen in Lincoln, Alabama who assembly this truck in the good old USA.

The Honda Ridgeline meets the high standards of their namesake with a well-balanced truck with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $36, 490. The colored wheels are an extra option.

High performance comes from the 3.5L. 360 horsepower V6 engine linked to a push button nine-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. The size and weight of the truck along with the powerful engine provide and overall 21 mpg in fuel consumption. With the price of gasoline rising, gas mileage is once again a factor in vehicle selection and leading to more hybrid choices.

The Ridgeline is designed to work and to pull trailers up mountain highways to Colorado playgrounds and ski resorts. A heavy-duty

transmission cooler is standard equipment for the workload. The truck body has unit body construction and four-wheel independent suspension, good for climbing over objects on rough mountain trails. The sport vehicle comes with an integrated class III trailer hitch and harness.

A powerful highway drive, the Ridgeline has all of the latest safety features along with four-wheel disk brakes and electric power steering. The truck has a steel reinforced bed for hauling

heavier objects.

The interior is loaded with special features including height adjustment for taller drivers and tilt telescope steering wheel adjustments.

This is a truck for play and work with all-wheel drive capability for on-road and off-road performance. A very versatile vehicle with a competitive price loaded with desirable options.