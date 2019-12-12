2020 Toyota Tacoma Pro rumbles upward

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

This Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4×4 has army green paint and looks like a menacing combat vehicle. A good appearance for the road warrior driving experiences underway on metro jammed highways. Where is everyone going day and night?

The Tacoma has a 3.5L, V6 engine and an excellent sequential six-speed transmission that is a trademark for Toyota vehicles. This truck is manufactured in San Antonio, TX.

The extended cab allows for five-passengers with heated driver 10-way adjustable leather front seats. The center console and radio dials work well and are easy to use while driving. There is a thin rear window and the mufflers rumbles, making considerable cabin noise during the drive. There is also excessive road chatter coming from the tires and asphalt highway, enough to make conversations difficult during the drive.

The transmission and engine are adequate, and the sequential transmission shifts easily to a higher or lower gear range. The truck handles well at high speeds and the suspension and steering are precise for a larger vehicle. Gas mileage averaged 20 mpg. overall.

The Tacoma has skid plates and an electric transfer case for easy shifting to 2- or 4-wheel drive. A towing hitch for pulling a boat or trailer are boosted with oil cooling and power steering assistance.

The truck has the full Toyota Safety Sense package that includes the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing and road sign assist. The radar cruise control is far better than the old system of continuous speed with the radar the vehicle keeps the same distance from a forward vehicle.

This particular pro-model has a desert air intake that is located high on the rear of the cab to eliminate some of the road and off-track dust entering the engine oil and air filters.

This pro-model comes complete with options installed at a suggested manufacturer’s price of $49,559. The Tacoma model has an overall four-star safety rating.

Toyota Motor North America reported rising November sales of 207,857 vehicles, an increase of 9.2 percent on a volume basis. The Lexus division posted its best-ever November with 30,093 vehicles sold, an increase of 13.8 percent also on volume basis.

It has been a very good year for the very attractive vehicles.