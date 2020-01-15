2020 Toyota C-HR has youthful appeal

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

Let’s go places,” is the Toyota marketing slogan and their vehicles transport millions of drivers around the world every day. This is a very popular and successful brand with good reason. They engineer and design excellent, long-lasting vehicles that have strong resale value. Toyota has also developed many “Safety Sense” features that add many new safety features to their products many featured in the new “smart bumper” cameras that detect front and rear movement and prevent striking a forward object or a rear pedestrian.

We all face many driving challenges every day and drivers need to be alert as defensive and courteous motorists. Granted, almost everyone is in a hurry these days, schools, grocery stores, jobs, airports; hurry, hurry, hurry. But the bottom line to be safe and provide a safe ride for your passengers. Excessive speed is dangerous and driving impaired is suicidal and terribly expense in life, limb, purse and wallet. Hundreds of drivers were given DWI tickets over the holidays.

The featured drive this week comes with a “”Hot Lava” silver and black 2020 Toyota C-HR Limited made entirely in Iwata, Japan. This front-wheel drive, four door sedan is sporty in appearance and has adequate power from a 4-cylinder 2.0L without a turbo boost. The engine is enhanced by the always versatile Toyota sequential transmissions. The power train combination elicits an overall 29 mpg. with a perfect overall 5-star safety rating.

This C-HR has an attractive manufacturer’s suggested price of $26,050 that is among the lower range for new vehicles loaded with safety equipment, navigation, and the latest technology features.

The vehicle has a strong suspension system with independent front and rear shocks with a stabilizer bar and dampers. The ride is firm, the steering precise, and strong all-wheel disk brakes. The car comes with a five-year, 60,000 miles powertrain warranty.

The sporty appearance, safety features, attractive pricing make this a good entry level vehicle and especially for a younger driver who likes “Hot Lava” paint on a sporty looking vehicle.