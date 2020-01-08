2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV G-5 is electic

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

Hybrid vehicles are becoming more efficient but also more complex. The featured all-wheel drive 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV G-5 is a very versatile Japanese import.

The two electric motors with lithium batteries can power the car for 22 miles that achieve 74 mpg on a charge of 3.5 hours. When the battery power runs out somewhere around the 22 plus miles that gasoline engine averages 25 mpg. A single drive with a shift to battery power provides the forward propulsion. The Outlander is spirited on both battery and the gasoline engine. There is a slight whine sound when operating on sole battery power.

This is a vehicle that for short commutes would demand little gasoline and just an easy charge at night. This is a high-end hybrid model with all-wheel drive and loaded with technical and safety features. The fully loaded Outlander is priced at $42,505

The vehicle is nimble, with quick acceleration and a comfortable ride.

The sound system is easy to operate with many steering wheel controls for source and volume.

This Outlander boasts a five-star overall safety rating, LED lighting, and multiple air bags, including driver knee bags and all the latest forward collision mitigation systems including pedestrian warnings.

Because of the battery power this vehicle comes with electric heat.

Additional heating elements include the front seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors. The vehicle is well-designed for Colorado weather with the many cold weather features and large trunk space with rear fold seating.

Overall the Mitsubishi is well made, has a bevy of navigation with Car Play and UBS ports. Drivers interested in hybrid technology and the use of battery power, boosted with a gasoline engine will find this vehicle can be a very economical selection. Many bells and whistles, strong safety ratings, and the all-wheel drive make this a very versatile machine.