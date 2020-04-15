2020 Lexus UX 250h F Sport is vibrant

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

Kind of ironic with gasoline now at $1.57 a gallon at some locations the hybrid cars are becoming the standard in the industry. What can occur after the oil supply glut is the refineries start to shut down and we suddenly have a shortage of gasoline at the pumps regardless of the price of a barrel of oil. Just like toilet paper, when in short supply cost doesn’t matter.

The 2020 Lexus UX 250h F Sport is the test drive for the week. This vehicle is billed as a semi-sports car with bucket seats, paddle shifters, and carries an F Sport premium name and package.

The smaller 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is boosted by the hybrid battery system, achieving 181 horsepower and 39 mpg overall fuel economy.

The battery power gives instant acceleration that replaces any need for a turbo engine boost. The F Sport model has a sport’s mode and continuous variable transmission. The hybrid battery system now has a 10 year/150,000-mile warranty.

Small in size, the back seat has tight leg room that would limit long drives for rear seat adult passengers. This vehicle is really engineered as a bucket seat sports model with a suggested retail price of $36,350. The F Sport package with other options raise the price to $42,880.

This model has all of the latest safety features, achieving a perfect overall five-star safety rating. Along with safety, “Siri” and “Alexa” are along for the ride to assist the driver’s audio needs.

This vehicle is assembled in Miyakawa, Fukuoka, Japan with high quality craftsmanship and “Ultrasonic Blue Mica” exterior paint.

This Lexus has good performance, sports car features, loaded with safety features, and hybrid fuel economy. This is a car for the young at heart with many bells and whistles and a long lasting warranty.