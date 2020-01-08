2020 Lexus GS350 F-Sport has V8 power

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

The 2020 Lexus GS350 was parked out in front of a local bistro and a passing lady commented on how impressive the “Ultrasonic blue mica” sedan looked. “Nice car” she said. This is a special Lexus sedan that is pretty to look at and impressive to drive.

Exceptional quality comes at a price and this all-wheel drive has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $54,505. A lengthy list of options such as the Mark Levinson premium surround system with 17 speakers adds $1380, illuminated door sills $425. Customers have a plethora of luxury options to choose from on this vehicle.

This test model had them all including the latest safety features such as the Lexus Safety System and Smart Stop Technology. There’s no shortage of these cutting-edge safety features and one of the best reasons to purchase a late model car.

This GS350 boasts a V8 engine with 311 horsepower without needing any turbo assistance for fast acceleration. The tuned exhaust system purrs when the engine RPM’s rise. The transmission matches the powerful engine with 8-speeds with steering wheel power shift paddles. The vehicle offers three power selection modes of Eco, Normal and Sport. Naturally the economy mode adds to the mileage which is really good for this larger sedan and V8 engine averaging 21 mpg.

The Toyota/Lexus transmissions are just the best with sequential drive selection and the ease of paddle shifting. So easy to move the gear range up or down in mountain driving and exit ramp speeds.

The engine, transmission, safety features, elegant interior and blue Mica paint just make this an impressive all-wheel drive sedan.

The 12’ plus navigation screen has dynamic voice command. The easy dials control radio volumes and channel changes.

The F Sport features add to the passion and performance of this GS350. This package adds 18” split-five spoke alloy wheels with all-season tires, a 16-way adjustable driver’s seat, leather steering wheel, a unique front fascia, grille and a rear lip spoiler.

The F Sport features just add to the fine performance of this special vehicle made by Toyota in Aichi, Japan. This is a fine line of cars and this GS350 has the beauty of a custom sedan and the performance of a sports car. Like Lexus mission statement says, “Experience Amazing.”