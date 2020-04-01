2020 Honda Ridgeline truck excels

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

Honda makes pickup trucks, good one’s such as the 2020 Ridgeline all-wheel drive delivered this week to test drive. This “crystal black short bed pickup is a treat in appearance and performance.

Honda is a huge world-wide company from vehicles, motorcycles, lawn motors and famous long-lasting vehicles. They were among the first Japanese car importer of the last century. They brought production to the United States and the final assembly on this Ridgeline is Lincoln, Alabama with 70 percent of the parts made in the USA and Canada.

This is an exciting pickup that is driver friendly. With power to spare from the 3.5L V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower without turbo boost. The larger engine takes a toll on fuel mileage that averages 21 miles per gallon. The push button variable nine-speed transmission is all encompassing and easy to drive at all speeds.

The ride is very comfortable with independent all-wheel suspension with unit body construction. Electric power steering adds to the pleasure of the drive. The Ridge line has a heavy- duty automatic transmission cooler for pulling boats and trailers along with intelligent traction management.

The black interior is loaded with leather trimmed seats and heated leather steering wheel, nice on cold mornings. The sound system has eight speakers with easy controls. The latest navigation, voice recognition and smart phone integration works well.

Honda engineers have designed a smart truck with all of the latest electronic and safety features. The efforts in safety and design have earned the Ridgeline a perfect five-star safety rating.

Comfortable power seat controls for both driver and passenger make for comfort, easy controls, and smart electronics. There is a lot to like in the 2020 Ridgeline. Pickup truck prices have risen in price and popularity and this all-wheel truck built for work and play comes complete with all options at $43,140 suggested retail price.

Loaded with features and strong mechanical structure, powerful engine this is a very competitive truck for all purposes and seasons.