BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Bottom row: Riley Stewart, Shelby Balding, Addison Laughlin, Alyssa Glover, Adam Levine, Abigail Maclean, Cade Martin, Amanda Licht, Madison Saldanha, Ella Turken, Isabella Whitt. Back row: Elizabeth Brock, Alexander Engel, Jack Hulst, Carter Booth, Asher Nofziger, Caleb Liban.

On November 10, 11 young ladies and six young men who will be graduating from Cherry Creek High School next spring signed letters of intent to play sports and attend college in the fall. These 17 young adults are part of the 27 varsity teams at Creek that maintained a 3.7 GPA as a group this year.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com